MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy Inspects Markandeya Lift Irrigation Project

NagarKurnool: MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy visited the ongoing construction site of the Markandeya Lift Irrigation Project in the Bijnapally Mandal. During his visit, he personally inspected various aspects of the project and held a detailed meeting with project officials and contractors to review the progress of the works.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining high-quality standards during the construction process and directed the contractors and officials to adhere to these standards. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA highlighted the significance of the Markandeya Reservoir, which aims to provide irrigation facilities for thousands of acres of farmland in the region.

He instructed the officials and contractors to complete the project by December 15 and make it fully operational. The MLA also assured that if any obstacles arise during the process, they should be brought to his attention immediately to ensure timely resolution.

MLA Rajesh Reddy stressed the crucial role this project will play in addressing the agricultural needs of the area, transforming barren lands into fertile farmland.

The visit inspired confidence among the local farmers, who are hopeful that the project will be completed swiftly and bring significant improvements to their livelihoods.