MLA lays foundation for development works

Shadnagar: Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav on Wednesday stated that the State government would give a big boost to the development of all sections. MLA Anjaiah Yadav laid foundation for Chatanpalli Community hall worth Rs 25 lakhs and Yadava Community hall worth Rs 25 lakhs in Yadava colony in Shadnagar. Later, the MLA handed over CMRF cheques worth Rs 2.40 lakhs to several beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Anjaiah Yadav said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has allotted funds to build buildings for all sections of the people of Telangana. He said that like no other State in the country, Telangana under the leadership of CM KCR is an ideal for all. He reminded that the number of weaker sections in Telangana was high and they were lagging behind in social, educational and economic spheres and the government is taking all possible measures for their upliftment. He also clarified that the government would build community halls for each caste to take necessary steps for their social, cultural, educational and economic advancement and for their development.

The event was attended by Municipal Chairman Narender, TRS Minority leader Jamrudh Khan, Vice Chairman Natarajan, former Chairman Vishwam, Sarwar Pasha, GT Srinivas, Venkat Ram Reddy, Bachali Narasimha, Jupally Shankar, Raju Goud, Rajesh and others were also present.