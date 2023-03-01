MLA lays stone for development works

MLA Voditala Sathish Kumar laid the foundation stones for several development works in many villages in Koheda mandal in the district on Tuesday. He performed bhumi pooja for the construction of the Vijayanagar Colony Gram Panchayat building at the cost of 20 lakh and Erraguntapalli Gram Panchayat building at the cost of 20 lakh.





The MLA inaugurated the 33/11 KV sub-station built at the cost of Rs 1. 22 crore in Sisipalli village and bridge built at the cost of Rs 5.32 crore on Ellamma river in Vijayanagar Colony village. On the occasion, 100 leaders and activists from Congress and BJP parties joined the BRS party.



