MLA Lingaiah inaugurates revived bus stand at Nakrekal

Nalgonda: MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah stated that with the help of CM K Chandrashekar Rao and Minister's KTR and Jagadish Reddy, he aspires to develop Nakrekal town as role model municipality.

The MLA on Friday inaugurated the revived bus stand of Nakrekal with an estimated cost of Rs 60 lakhs. Speaking on this occasion, he said, he decided to take up the revival works of bus stand, when he saw a woman walking with her children and luggage in midnight after getting down from the bus and couldn't find a transport. He said, he is giving equal priority to both welfare of people and progress of the constituency and assured to lay CC roads and drainage in every lane of the town in next two and half years.

Stating, development works worth Rs 10 lakhs started in the town, he informed that works of degree college building has started with an estimated cost of Rs 5 crores. He further assured crematoriums for Christians, Minorities and Dalits in the town to be developed and promised to construct a function hall for Dalits with an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore inNakrekal. The MLA instructed the concerned official to prepare schedules in such a way that buses going to Suryapet, Madira, wyra and Tipparthi must come to bus stand in the interest of people of Nakrekal.

He assured to setup Bore motor, CCTV camera, chairs, bike stand, Sagar water connection, park, water tank and toilets at the bus stand. The MLA said that steps would be taken to set up a stand for auto drivers to carry passengers from the villages to the bus stand.