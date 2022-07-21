MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao inaugurates CC roads in Neredmet division

Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao and Corporator Meena Upender Reddy inaugurated the CC roads completed at a cost of 60 lakhs in Yapral Lakshmi Puri Colony of Neredmet Division.

Later, a park was proposed for the empty land in the colony and a board was put up there in consultation with the colony members and it would be developed in the coming days for the welfare of the colony members.

Party senior leaders, Mahila leaders, colony members and party members were present.








