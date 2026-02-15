MLA Naini seeks divine blessings at renowned Shaivite shrine

Hanumakonda: Marking the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri, Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy visited the historic Thousand Pillar Temple along with his family to offer special prayers.

The legislator, accompanied by his wife Naini Neelima Reddy, daughter Dr Goda Vishnu Reddy and other family members, performed rituals at the revered shrine dedicated to Lord Sri Rudreshwara Swamy.

The temple, an architectural marvel and an important Shaivite centre in Hanumakonda, witnessed a steady stream of devotees throughout the day.

Under the guidance of the temple’s chief priest Gangu Upendra Sharma, the MLA took part in special abhishekam and pujas. He later inaugurated the Parvati Parameswara Kalyanam ceremony by lighting the ceremonial lamp, praying for the peace, prosperity and well-being of the people.