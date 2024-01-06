MLA pulls down fencing for farmers

Peddapalli: In a bold move, Ramagundam MLA Makkan Singh Raj Thakur took matters into his own hands to address the concerns of farmers in Pampula Peta, Lingapur, and Medipalli villages. Singareni OCP 4, established three decades ago, had acquired lands from these farmers, causing discontent among the locals.

The issue arose when Singareni management fenced off the acquired land, restricting access for the villagers. Unhappy with this development, the local community rallied against the fencing, prompting them to seek the assistance of MLA Thakur.

Responding swiftly to the villagers’ distress, Thakur visited the site and personally dismantled the fence with a dozer. He demanded that Singareni management halt the fencing work immediately to alleviate the concerns of the landless farmers.

Thakur assured the villagers that, if necessary, he would engage with the Chief Minister to find a lasting solution to the problem. This action earned him praise from the community, who hailed him as a public leader standing firmly in support of farmers in times of distress.

Accompanying the MLA were Ramgundam Town Congress President Eidunuri Hariprasad, former Councilor Diti Balaraju, and senior Congress party leaders Appasi Srinivas Patel and Singam Kiran Goud. Villagers from Lingapur presented a petition to the MLA, expressing their concerns and seeking resolution for the landless farmers.