  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah seeks Rs 100 cr for Sathupalli

Sathupally MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah submitting a detailed list on development works to CM KCR on Thursday at Pragath Bhavan in Hyderabad.
x

Sathupally MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah submitting a detailed list on development works to CM KCR on Thursday at Pragath Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Highlights

Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah on Thursday appealed to Chief Minister K Chandra Sekhar Rao to sanction Rs 100 crore Special Development Funds (SDF) for the development of Sathupally constituency.

Khammam: Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah on Thursday appealed to Chief Minister K Chandra Sekhar Rao to sanction Rs 100 crore Special Development Funds (SDF) for the development of Sathupally constituency.

He called on CM KCR at Pragathi Bhavan and submitted proposed list of development works. He discussed various development works of his constituency in the meeting.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X