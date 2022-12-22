MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah seeks Rs 100 cr for Sathupalli

Khammam: Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah on Thursday appealed to Chief Minister K Chandra Sekhar Rao to sanction Rs 100 crore Special Development Funds (SDF) for the development of Sathupally constituency.

He called on CM KCR at Pragathi Bhavan and submitted proposed list of development works. He discussed various development works of his constituency in the meeting.