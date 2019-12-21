MLA Sanjay Kumar eulogises KCR's pet schemes

Jagtial: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is determined to develop the State in all aspects that is why he first focused on 24-hours uninterrupted power supply and then on providing water for both irrigation and drinking needs, said MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar here on Saturday.

The MLA along Zilla Parishad Chairperson Dava Vasantha laid foundation stones for the construction of three community halls with an investment of Rs 8.28 lakh in Mote village of Jagtial urban mandal and two community halls with an investment of Rs 5.52 lakh in Vanjaripalle village of Jagtial rural mandal here in Jagitial district on Saturday.

The Mote village former sarpanch Shankar handed over the documents of his plot worth Rs 6 lakh to MLA for the construction of Ambedkar (Madiga) Bhavan in the village. MLA Sanjay Kumar appreciated Shankar.

Addressing on the occasion, MLA Sanjay Kumar said that with the initiation taken by former MP Kavitha and CM KCR, a fund of about Rs 35 lakh has sanctioned till date for various developmental activities in Jagtial urban and rural mandals and many more to be sanctioned in the days to come.

As there is economical crisis across the country with the reforms that are introduced by the BJP led central governments, it is becoming delay in sanctioning of funds, he said. In Vanjaripalle village, the MLA said that as the Vanjaripalle village panchayat was formed newly, the developmental works are taken up slowly one after the other.

Already the schemes like sheep distribution and renovation of lakes and tanks are taken up in the village, he added. Jagtial Rural mandal MPP Gangaram Goud, Urban mandal ZPTC Mahesh, Mote village sarpanch Surakanti Swapna, Vanjaripalle village Sarpanch Rajitha, MPTC Rajashekar Reddy, former Sarpanchess Surendar Rao, J Shankar and TRS leaders Suresh and Rajeshwar Reddy and others were present.