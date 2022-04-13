MLA Sathish welcomes KCR's announcement on paddy procurement

Karimnagar: Husnabad MLA Vodithala Sathish Kumar said that it was gratifying that CM KCR announced that the State government would buy every grain of paddy grown by farmers in Yasangi in Telangana by paying the minimum support price.

Speaking to media persons at Husnabad on Tuesday, he said the BJP government in power at the Centre had given up on buying paddy harvested by farmers in Telangana, but KCR decided to buy grain on behalf of the State government with the intention of not harming the farmers and to benefit them.

Sathish Kumar said it was the responsibility of the Central government to procure farmers' produce. But the Central government is trampling on the tradition of past governments and harming the farmers.

He questioned why the Modi government changed the policy when in the past the Central governments used to buy grain. The BJP MPs from Telangana told the farmers to cultivate paddy in Yasangi by persuading the Central government to buy grain, but they failed to do. People should realise that, he added.

BJP leaders were spreading lies, MLA Satish Kumar said, adding that CM KCR was providing free electricity like nowhere else in the country, giving Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima, bringing Godavari waters to drylands and doing so without any shortage of fertilisers and seeds.

He said that it has been proved once again that CM KCR would not cause any loss to the Telangana farmers and would support the farming community.