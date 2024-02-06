Live
MLA Satyam donates Rs 1.5 lakh toward SSC students’ breakfast
Karimnagar: MLA Medipalli Satyam donated Rs 1.50 lakh from his first month’s salary to provide snacks in the evening to encourage SSC students attending the special classes in government schools in the Choppadandi constituency in the wake of the 10th annual examinations to be held in the month of March.
He handed over a cash cheque to to Karimnagar District Collector Pamela Satpathy here on Monday. On this occasion, he said that most of the students studying in government schools are from poor and lower middle class families and their hunger should be satisfied in special evening classes so that they can concentrate on their studies.
He said that he faced many such difficulties in his childhood and assured that he will work hard to provide better services to students in government schools in the future. Mandal Congress President Ippa Srinivas Reddy, Additional Collector Prapul Desai and others participated in this programme.