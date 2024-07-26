  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

MLA Shri Ganesh Celebrates Bonala Festival with Ammavari Palaram Bandi Procession

MLA Shri Ganesh Celebrates Bonala Festival with Ammavari Palaram Bandi Procession
x
Highlights

In a vibrant display of cultural heritage and community spirit, MLA Shri Ganesh actively participated in the Ammavari Palaram Bandi procession,...

In a vibrant display of cultural heritage and community spirit, MLA Shri Ganesh actively participated in the Ammavari Palaram Bandi procession, marking the Bonala festival across various locales in the Cantonment Constituency. The event saw a significant turnout, with numerous Congress leaders and members of the community joining in the celebrations.

During the festivities, MLA Ganesh extended heartfelt wishes to the residents of the Ammavari Cantonment Constituency, expressing hopes for their prosperity and long life. The procession, a traditional highlight of the Bonala festival, drew enthusiastic crowds, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of the region.

The participation of local leaders and citizens alike further emphasized the unity and communal harmony that characterizes the festival, making it a memorable occasion for all involved.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X