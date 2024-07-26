MLA Shri Ganesh Celebrates Bonala Festival with Ammavari Palaram Bandi Procession

In a vibrant display of cultural heritage and community spirit, MLA Shri Ganesh actively participated in the Ammavari Palaram Bandi procession, marking the Bonala festival across various locales in the Cantonment Constituency. The event saw a significant turnout, with numerous Congress leaders and members of the community joining in the celebrations.

During the festivities, MLA Ganesh extended heartfelt wishes to the residents of the Ammavari Cantonment Constituency, expressing hopes for their prosperity and long life. The procession, a traditional highlight of the Bonala festival, drew enthusiastic crowds, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of the region.



The participation of local leaders and citizens alike further emphasized the unity and communal harmony that characterizes the festival, making it a memorable occasion for all involved.