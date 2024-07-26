Live
- No plan to discontinue State-sponsored schemes: CM
- DU hikes fees for all first-year students
- IISER Boot Camp to strengthen science education in KVS
- Over 1,600 people booked for creating nuisance, including making reels, on metro premises
- 100 women achievers share their success stories
- YS Jagan criticizes AP govt. for not introducing budget
- KIA India Launches CSR Initiatives in Guttur, Promoting Eye Care and Education
- Cong seeks House panel on Polavaram project
- Fence Yamuna flood plain after removing encroachment: HC to DDA
- Woman journalist found dead on rail tracks
Just In
MLA Shri Ganesh Celebrates Bonala Festival with Ammavari Palaram Bandi Procession
In a vibrant display of cultural heritage and community spirit, MLA Shri Ganesh actively participated in the Ammavari Palaram Bandi procession,...
In a vibrant display of cultural heritage and community spirit, MLA Shri Ganesh actively participated in the Ammavari Palaram Bandi procession, marking the Bonala festival across various locales in the Cantonment Constituency. The event saw a significant turnout, with numerous Congress leaders and members of the community joining in the celebrations.
During the festivities, MLA Ganesh extended heartfelt wishes to the residents of the Ammavari Cantonment Constituency, expressing hopes for their prosperity and long life. The procession, a traditional highlight of the Bonala festival, drew enthusiastic crowds, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of the region.
The participation of local leaders and citizens alike further emphasized the unity and communal harmony that characterizes the festival, making it a memorable occasion for all involved.