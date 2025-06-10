MLA slams KCR for confining himself to farmhouse

Hanumakonda: Launching scathing attack on BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao, Vardhannapet MLA KR Nagaraju criticized former CM keeping himself confined to his farmhouse and not being active in politics and solving people’s problems.

People should decide whether they want a boss who stays secluded in a farmhouse or a leader who is constantly among them, said the MLA while speaking at at Ambedkar Bhavan here on Monday.

He, along with Mayor Gundu Sudharani and Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade, distributed approval letters to around 750 beneficiaries of Indiramma housing from divisions 1, 2, 3, 43, 44, 45, 46, 55, 56, 64, 65, and 66 in his constituency.

The MLA stated that the government had launched the construction of 4.5 lakh houses across the State with a budget of ₹22,500 crore. In Vardhannapet alone, 3,500 houses will be built with a budget of ₹175 crore. Each house is funded with ₹5 lakh, disbursed in four instalments directly into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

He emphasised that the selection of the beneficiaries was done in a transparent manner, free from political bias.

Of the 20,000 total applications received in the constituency, 8,000 were deemed eligible. He clarified that not everyone would receive a house in the first phase, but those left out will be considered in the second phase. He urged people not to worry or lose hope, assuring that it is his responsibility to ensure every eligible person receives a house.

Nagaraju warned that if anyone is found to have paid money for approval the house will be cancelled and those who took the bribe will be jailed.

He affirmed that his goal is to deliver government welfare schemes to the poor without any scope for corruption. He criticised the BRS government, claiming it looted public funds and was attempting to tarnish the party’s image through social media propaganda.

The programme began with a tribute to Dr Ambedkar by garlanding his portrait and lighting a ceremonial lamp.