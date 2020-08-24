MLA Sudarshan Reddy donates 15 oxygen cylinders to Government hospital at Warangal

Warangal: Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy who set an example by setting up a 100-bed isolation centre for the Covid-19 patients, comes to the rescue of the Government Hospital by providing 15 oxygen cylinders by spending money from his own pocket.



Inaugurating the oxygen beds in the isolation centre of the government hospital on Sunday, the MLA appealed to people not to run behind the private hospitals as the State-run Covid-19 facilities are equipped with adept healthcare staff and machinery. The district administration has so far recruited four doctors and other staff and the Covid-19 isolation centre would start functioning full-fledged from Monday, he added.

The patients who require ventilator will only be referred to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal, Sudarshan Reddy said. "Although the State Government has asked the Centre for 2,500 oxygen cylinders, it will take some time.

So I have decided to provide cylinders on my own," he said. It may be mentioned here that the isolation centre set up by the MLA is providing food and accommodation free of cost to the patients.