MLA Venkat Rao inspects MPHW training school

Bhadrachalam: Local MLA Dr Tellam Venkat Rao on Tuesday conducted surprise inspections at different places in the temple town.

He along with party leaders participated in the programme during which he inspected Multi Purpose Health Workers (Female) Training School and hostel. He examined the classrooms and the hostel rooms, toilets at the centre. The MLA interacted with students and staff and inquired about the issues at the centre. Responding to grievances of students, he explained the issues over phone to the Project Officer of ITDA.

During the visit, Dr Rao was informed that the students suffered from slab leaks, no sanitation in toilets, and no security staff for the past few years. The students expressed their agony on the issues and appealed for its resolution.

Notably, a total of 41 female students are studying at the centre where the then government did not fill vacancies of cook, watchman, and sweepers. Moreover, the Principal was transferred recently.

Following this visit, the MLA inspected Kasturba Vidyalayam and interacted with staff and students there urging them to participate in the ‘Clean and Green programme.’