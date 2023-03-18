MLAs Poachgate: Supreme Court asks TS police not to continue probe

New Delhi: A few days after the Supreme Court cautioned the Central Bureau of Investigation to not continue investigation into an alleged conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party to poach Telangana's Bharati Rashtra Samiti legislators, a division bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh on Friday gave the same warning to the Telangana police.





The division bench was hearing the state police's plea against a decision of the Telangana High Court to transfer a probe into the conspiracy from a special investigation team appointed by the state government to the CBI.







Justice Khanna said, "One thing is very clear. The Telangana police is also not to continue the investigation." Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the state police, assured the bench that the investigation had been put on hold on account of the matter being sub judice. "They stopped it long ago," the senior counsel told the court.