  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

MLAs Poachgate: Supreme Court asks TS police not to continue probe

MLAs Poachgate: Supreme Court asks TS police not to continue probe
x

MLAs Poachgate: Supreme Court asks TS police not to continue probe

Highlights

A few days after the Supreme Court cautioned the Central Bureau of Investigation to not continue investigation into an alleged conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party to poach Telangana’s Bharati Rashtra Samiti legislators, a division bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh on Friday gave the same warning to the Telangana police.

New Delhi: A few days after the Supreme Court cautioned the Central Bureau of Investigation to not continue investigation into an alleged conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party to poach Telangana's Bharati Rashtra Samiti legislators, a division bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh on Friday gave the same warning to the Telangana police.


The division bench was hearing the state police's plea against a decision of the Telangana High Court to transfer a probe into the conspiracy from a special investigation team appointed by the state government to the CBI.


Justice Khanna said, "One thing is very clear. The Telangana police is also not to continue the investigation." Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the state police, assured the bench that the investigation had been put on hold on account of the matter being sub judice. "They stopped it long ago," the senior counsel told the court.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X