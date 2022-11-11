MLAs poaching case: CM must be included as a witness says Bandi Sanjay

Peddapalli: BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded that Chief Minister KCR and Home Minister Mahmood Ali be included as witnesses in the MLAs poaching case.

He said that there was no chance that the facts will come to light through the SIT appointed by the State government. In order for the public to know the facts, there was a need to appoint a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of a sitting Judge of the High Court.

Bandi Sanjay interacted with the media at the residence of former MP G Vivek Venkataswamy in Ramagundam on Friday and said that the BJP approached the High Court to monitor the SIT probe.

KCR said that BJP has a role in this case and hen the SIT investigation report would not be contrary to the orders of the CM. That was why BJP wanted the SIT work under the supervision of the sitting judge.

Chief Minister KCR should be included as a witness in the case of buying MLAs. Because at the time when this case was under the jurisdiction of the court, the CM held a press meet and disclosed the video and audios on this issue, the BJP leader said. Bandi Sanjay said that the BJP was collecting evidence on CM's corruption and irregularities. Investigations would be done into the irregularities and soon the facts would come out. Kaleshwaram corruption would be investigated.

He said that it was foolish to want to block the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was coming to Ramagundam to participate in the development programmes. This conspiracy was happening under the leadership of the Chief Minister.

As Modi was coming to participate in the programmes for the development of the state, everyone was requested to participate. What was the reason for TRS not participating, he sought to know while accused KCR as a man who does not have the culture to welcome a PM.

KCR was spreading bad propaganda that the Centre was not giving funds if that was true then the Prime Minister why the CM not asking him directly. Communists and TRS leaders should answer why they want to block the Prime Minister's visit, Bandi Sanjay questioned. Prime Minister Modi was struggling to make a farmer a king and as a part of that urea was being provided to the farmers at the lowest price on subsidy basis. The Ramagundam Fertilizer Factory was being dedicated to the nation so that there would be no shortage of urea in the country.