MLAs seek funds for projects’ completion

Karimnagar: As part of their efforts towards completion of pending projects in their constituencies, Choppadandi MLA Medipalli Satyam and Dharmapuri MLA AdluriLaxman Kumar met Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad recently.

On this occasion, Satyam said that the CM had assured that funds would be allocated for the pending projects and that he would cooperate in the development of both Choppadandi and Dharmapuriconstituencies.