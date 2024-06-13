MLC Jeevan responds to people’s plea

Jagtial : After The Hans India published a report on Wednesday titled, ‘Many ‘Mana Vuru Mana Badi’ schools not yet repaired’ which highlighted concerns from parents about students facing difficulties due to halted repair works, MLC Jeevan Reddy took swift action and visited the schools in Jagtial district centre on the day.

The article had reported that contractors had stopped work because they were not paid, just as government schools were set to reopen. In this regard, the MLC visited a girls’ school in the district center and spoke with both education department officials and senior authorities.

He directed the relevant officials to prepare a detailed report, including a list of pending schools under the programme, and to present it at a review meeting on Thursday. He assured that the government would promptly complete the halted school works to ensure that students would not face any further difficulties.