MLC Kavitha inspects arrangements for Maha Dharna in Delhi

Delhi/ Hyderabad: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who is in the National Capital is reported to have looking after the arrangements for the protests by the TRS against the Central government to mount pressure to purchase paddy from Telangana. The MLC vivisted the Jantar Mantar Gorunds and have directed the staff to make elaborate arrangements for the protests which is going to be held on April 11. It is reported that most of the TRS MLAs, MPs, MLCs and leaders are already in Delhi for the protest.

A day prior to the 'Maha dharna' of the TRS party in New Delhi on the paddy issue, the hoardings of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao have come up on the streets on the need to have 'one nation one procurement policy'.

The party leaders have ensured the main streets of the country's capital have hoardings of Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao with the demand of paddy procurement. The party to bring pressure on the Centre for procuring the entire paddy crop from Telangana, has called for a protest in New Delhi. The party leaders have come up with hoardings in different designs. Party leaders said that these posters would show the step motherly treatment of the Centre towards Telangana.

The hoardings have photo of Chandrashekar Rao with messages like 'Central government should protect the interest of the farmers' with a tag line of 'One nation and one paddy procurement policy', 'TRS party demands one nation one paddy procurement policy. The posters have also come up in Hindi language in the streets of Delhi.

Meanwhile, the party MPs said that they would continue their protest until the Centre takes a decision on paddy procurement policy. Party's secretary general K Keshava Rao said that the protest on April 11 was for the procurement of entire paddy from Telangana. He said that the Centre was lying on the exports of the boiled rice. There is a big demand for boiled rice in foreign countries and the Centre was also exporting the same but now the Centre says that there were no exports. The farmers who have cultivated paddy should be protected, he demanded.