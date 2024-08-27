  • Menu
MLC Kavitha's Bail Petition Hearing in Supreme Court Today

The Supreme Court is set to hear the bail petition of MLC Kavitha today in connection with the Delhi liquor policy cases being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is set to hear the bail petition of MLC Kavitha today in connection with the Delhi liquor policy cases being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Kavitha has approached the Supreme Court seeking bail in these cases.

The bail petition is crucial as it pertains to her alleged involvement in the irregularities surrounding the Delhi liquor policy. Both the CBI and ED have filed cases against her as part of their ongoing investigations into the matter. The outcome of the hearing could have significant implications for Kavitha's legal standing in the cases.

