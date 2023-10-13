MLC Madhu clarifies on misleading video

Khammam: In an attempt to set the record straight, MLC Tata Madhusudan, the District BRS Party President, has addressed the controversy surrounding a video that recently surfaced on social media. During a press conference held here on Thursday, MLC Madhu refuted claims that he had insulted Gandhi, asserting that the video in question was dated and being used as part of a political conspiracy.

According to Madhu, the video was originally recorded during the 2019 local body elections, a period during which he was not an MLC. He insisted that this was an attempt by opposition party leaders to tarnish his image, suggesting that the video had been deliberately resurfaced to undermine his ongoing efforts as a leader of the BRS party.

“The people of this district know who has consistently provided better services over the past nine years,” MLC Madhu asserted.

Despite the controversy surrounding this video, it appears MLC Tata Madhu remains committed to his role in the party and to providing valuable services to the people of Khammam.