MLC poll contestants lure voters with dough, booze, dos

Hyderabad: With the campaign for MLC elections ending on Tuesday, the contestants from Adilabad – Nizamabad - Medak - Karimnagar graduates constituency began luring the graduate voters by offering money and liquor. It is learnt that the main contestants in the elections were disbursing Rs 2,000 to each voter in the graduates constituency. In the Teachers constituency, the teacher voters are being lured with liquor bottles and night parties in farm houses.

As many as 3,55,159 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the February 27 election to the Medak – Nizamabad - Adilabad - Karimnagar Graduates’ Constituency comprising 15 districts. Of this, 2,26,765 are male, 1,28,392 female and two third-gender voters.

The total electorate in the Medak – Nizamabad – Adilabad - Karimnagar Teachers’ Constituency stands at 27,088, including 16,932 male and 10,156 female voters. The total electorate of the Warangal – Khammam - Nalgonda Teachers’ Constituency stands at 25,797, including 15,483 male and 10,314 female voters. Leaders said that the Congress and BJP parties were making last minute efforts to woo the voters and a group of local leaders already contacted the voters and offered them some gifts including money to cast their vote in favour of their parties. Some influential leaders are offering costly liquor bottles to the teacher graduates, sources said that farm house parties are also arranged on the polling day for the district leaders of the teachers associations.