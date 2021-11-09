MLC polls for 12 seats from LACs on December 10

Hyderabad: Telangana politics is set to witness political heat again as the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the schedule to fill 12 MLC posts under the Local Authorities' Constituencies (LACs). The EC also issued the notification to fill 6 MLC seats under MLA quota.

The biennial election to 12 MLC posts under local body quota would be held on December 10 and the counting will be on December 14. The notification for the poll will be issued on November 16. Last date to file nominations is November 23. Scrutiny of the nominations would be done on November 24 and November 26 is the last date for withdrawing nominations. The term of the incumbent MLCs would end on January 4, 2022.

Disappointed over TRS' debilitating defeat in the recently-held byelection to the Huzurabad Assembly, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has begun the exercise to finalise the 12 candidates.

Sources said that KCR's daughter K Kavitha, who was elected as MLC from Nizamabad district, is likely to get the ticket again and contest the biennial elections. TRS Working President KT Rama Rao's close aide P Srinivas Reddy is also likely to get the ticket and contest from his native district of Warangal.

Ten other MLCs who would complete their term in January are: T Chinnapa Reddy (Nalgonda), V Bhoopal Reddy (Medak), P Satish Kumar (Adilabad), B Laxminarayana (Khammam) T Bhanu Prasad (Karimnagar), N Laxmana Rao (Karimnagar) K Narayana Reddy and K Damodar Reddy (Mahbubnagar), P Mahendar Reddy and Sunkari Raju from Ranga Reddy district.

Sources said the MLCs, who are unlikely to get party tickets, are Bhanu Prasad, Laxmana Rao, Laxminarayana and Satish.

These elections are being considered as semi-finals before the 2023 Assembly elections. More than 30,000 elected local body representatives will cast their votes covering nine old districts of Telangana (except Hyderabad).

KCR has asked the TRS Working President to submit a ground report on the strength of the ruling party. "KTR will hold a meeting with all district party leaders and MLAs soon to finalise the candidates and party strategy," sources said. The big challenge before the TRS is to curb poaching of ruling party members by the BJP and Congress.

Enthused by the recent victory in Huzurabad byelection, leaders said the BJP is planning to field candidates in some districts.

The party does not have considerable strength in any district to win at least one MLC seat. Still the BJP high command is confident of winning a few seats.



The Congress is also preparing strategy to claim its stake in some districts such as Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy, Khammam and Mahbubnagar where it has good number of ward members, MPTC, ZPTC and Counsellors in the municipal bodies. "The Congress can win two or three seats. Under the MLAs quota, the biennial elections to 6 MLC posts, which is being held on November 29, had already kept the aspirants on tenterhooks in the ruling party. It remains to be seen how many BCs would be given a chance by the TRS. The BJP and Congress are not keen on the election since they have no chance of winning even a single seat under the MLAs quota.