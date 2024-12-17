Mobile X-Ray Machine Launched to Combat Tuberculosis in Wanaparthy District

Wanaparthy: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi has urged residents to take advantage of a new 100-day tuberculosis diagnosis program aimed at making Wanaparthy district tuberculosis-free. The initiative features a state-of-the-art mobile X-ray machine that was purchased for Rs. 20 lakhs to facilitate the diagnosis of tuberculosis in the community.

During the inauguration of the mobile X-ray machine in his office on Tuesday, Collector Surabhi emphasized the importance of early detection and encouraged villagers to utilize the service without hesitation. He noted that typical X-ray charges in the market exceed Rs. 500, but the new program aims to offer these diagnostic tests free of charge to all individuals displaying symptoms such as cough and fever.

This 100-day program involves conducting field tests across the district, ensuring that those in need of diagnosis can receive timely medical intervention. Surabhi himself underwent an X-ray to promote the initiative and highlight the ease of access to the diagnostic service.

Dr. Srinivas, District Medical Health Officer, along with Program Officer Dr. Sainath Reddy and Dr. Parimala, also attended the inauguration, reinforcing the collective effort to tackle tuberculosis in the region.

Residents are encouraged to participate in the screening program as part of this comprehensive initiative to tackle tuberculosis effectively and improve public health outcomes in Wanaparthy.