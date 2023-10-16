Model code violations won’t be tolerated: SP Apoorva Rao

Nalgonda: District SP Apoorva Rao on Sunday stated that after the Model Code of Conduct came into effect, district police had seized Rs 7.39 crore in cash, gold worth Rs 80 lakh and liquor worth Rs 40 lakh. She also informed that the cops seized ganja worth Rs 1.71 lakh during the vehicle check-ups conducted across the district and at interstate borders.

Addressing the media here, the SP informed that the police on Sunday seized unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 3.04 crore from a car at the inter-state border check-post at Wadapally in the district. Earlier, the car fled the scene, when the police tried to stop it at Madgulapally.

The police filed cases against Vipul Kumar (46) and Amarsinha Jala (52) from Gujarat, who were transporting the money in the car, on charges of not obeying the police orders to stop the vehicle, for rash driving and also for hitting a person. The SP warned that the police would not spare anyone if they violate the model code of conduct in the run-up to elections.