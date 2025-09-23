Model farmer felicitated in Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: Renowned model farmer and labour leader Potu Rangarao was felicitated in Bhadrachalam on Monday following his recognition by the Youth for Anti-Corruption organisation, which named him the Best Farmer in the undivided Andhra Pradesh region.

The felicitation ceremony was jointly organized by ITC TNTUC, allied organizations, and the local farming community. Bhadrachalam MLA Tellam Venkata Rao attended the ceremony as the chief guest and felicitated Rangarao for his contributions to agriculture and labour welfare.

Many speakers commended Rangarao’s commitment to agricultural innovation and workers’ rights, calling him a source of inspiration for the younger generation of farmers and activists ali