  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Moderate to heavy rains in Telugu States on weekends

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

  • The weathermen have advised people to stay safe and be vigilant
  • Heavy rains are likely to occur in places like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakha, Alluri, Manyam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Tugo, Pago, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Prakasam, Guntur, Palnadu and Bapatla district

Hyderabad: The Meteorological department on Friday urged the citizens of the Telugu states to stay indoors over the weekend over the possibility of heavy rainfall across AP and Telangana on Saturday and Sunday.

The weathermen have advised people to stay safe and be vigilant. Heavy rains are likely to occur in places like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakha, Alluri, Manyam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Tugo, Pago, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Prakasam, Guntur, Palnadu and Bapatla district.

Moderate rains and thunderstorm will continue today and tomorrow in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X