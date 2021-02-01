Modi all praise for Bowenpally market

Hyderabad: New initiatives get noticed. When such initiatives are taken note by the Prime Minister it is a big moment of pride. It was such a moment for the Bowenpally vegetable market. In the first Mann ki Baat of 2021, PM Narendra Modi spent good three minutes in appreciating how the 'Bowenpally Sabzi Mandi' of Hyderabad has turned waste into wealth.

Addressing the 73rd episode of his monthly radio programme, Modi said, "We have observed that in sabzi mandis, vegetables rot due to multiple reasons spreading unhygienic conditions. However, traders at Hyderabad's Bowenpally Sabzi Mandi decided to produce electricity out of waste vegetables. This is the power of innovation

It is a pride moment for The Hans India too. A news article on the Bowenpally market's initiative headlined " Veggie waste packs a 'power' punch " was published on March 14 last year.

"At Bowenpally Sabzi Mandi, waste is now being turned into wealth. This is the journey of turning garbage into gold. From there almost 10 tonnes of waste is collected in a plant every day. Also, 500 units of electricity is produced daily apart from about 30 kg biofuel," he added.

The Prime Minister said that that the electricity which is produced from the waste material is used to illuminate the mandi and the bio-fuel is used in the mandi canteen for cooking.

This had come as a real surprise for the people who frequent the market, traders and the management. While people expressed happiness that the market has been recognised by the PM, Chairman of the Vegetable Market T N Srinivas said, "I was spellbound when PM spoke about Bowenpally Market.

We feel blessed and proud that PM Modi has appreciated the bio gas plant at Bowenpally Market. Also I thank our state government for bringing such an innovative solution of converting vegetable waste into electricity and this is the first such biogas plant in the vegetable market in the city."