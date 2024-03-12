Modi all set to dedicate several projects of SCR to nation today

Hyderabad: Taking into account the increased passenger demand and aiming to boost rail connectivity while ensuring enhanced wellness and welfare of passengers at railway stations, South Central Railway (SCR) has planned to establish two Janaushadhi Kendras across the zone. Additionally, three train services, comprising two Vande Bharat Express trains and a passenger train, are set to be flagged on Tuesday.

In this regard, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various rail development projects across Indian Railways, including those in SCR.

According to SCR officials, the new Vande Bharat Express, featuring a tangerine grey/orange-coloured exterior, is all set to begin its journey from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam.

This will be the fourth Vande Bharat train to commence from Telangana. The journey will cover a distance of 700 km between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam in 8 hours and 45 minutes, maintaining an average speed of 80 kmph.

Furthermore, two Jan Aushadi Kendras, one in Secunderabad and another in Tirupati, will be dedicated to the nation.

To enhance the well-being and welfare of passengers visiting railway stations, Indian Railways has conceptualised a policy framework to establish Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) in circulating areas and concourses of stations.

Briefing the media on various projects, Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, stated during a press meeting on Monday that the projects on SCR include 193 One Station One Product Units (OSOP), including 55 units in Telangana; 9 PM Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals, including three in Telangana; 11 Goods Sheds, including four in Telangana; 2 Jan Aushadi Kendras; 14 Double Line, Third Line, Gauge Conversion, and Bypass Lines; and 3 Rail Coach Restaurants, including those at Kacheguda and Necklace Road.

Along with these new trains that will be flagged off on SCR are the Secunderabad-Vikapatnam Vande Bharat Express, which will be the second Vande Bharat train in this stretch; the Kalaburagi–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express (which will pass through SCR); and the Kollam-Tirupati Mail Express, he added.