Modi failed to better the lot of tribals: MP Nama Nageswara Rao

Kothagudem: The BJP-led Central government failed to release funds for the development of tribal people in Telangana, flayed the TRS Floor Leader in LS, Nama Nageswara Rao.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, he said that the TRS government, despite the adverse attitude of the Modi government, was, nevertheless, pooling funds and sparing no efforts to carry out tribal welfare programmes. In doing so, the TRS government had become a role model for others on this count.

Nama said the TRS MPs would continue to press the Centre for releasing the funds that were due to the state. He informed that nearly Rs 400 crore funds meant for Telangana were kept in pending by the Central government so far.

Praising the State government, he said KCR Kits were proving much useful to the tribal women. Institutional deliveries increased at the government hospitals as the kits raised the confidence of the tribal women. He observed that the tribal people were facing many issues due to implementation of Central laws.