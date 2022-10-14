Modi govt have hands to help oil firms but not to common man, flays KTR

Hyderabad: Taking tirade against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday yet again criticised the BJP government over financial assistance to oil firms and financial burden on the common man.

Taking to his Twitter handle, KTR tweeted with an article of Central government assuring to extend Rs 22k crore to oil firms, he tweeted that the Central government can see the losses of the oil firms but the difficulties of the poor girls in the country. He also said that in PM Modi's regime the gas cylinders and other commodities prices are sky rocketing and the profits are nowhere to be seen.

He added that Modi's government assuring financial assistance to oil firms but neglecting the common man. He also added that the Central government can only see the difficulties faced by the oil firms and are adamant towards poor girls' pleas.



Earlier in the day, IT Minister KT Ramarao asked HMDA officials to focus on developing Ibrahimpatnam Lake into tourist spot.

This comes after a Twitter user requested the Minister to look into the expansion of the water body.

"This lake can be developed into a perfect weekend getaway if the tourism department considers building a resort with boating, kayaking, parasailing and other activities (sic)," the user tweeted.

Ibrahimpatnam Lake comes up on the right side of the road as you drive towards Vijayawada after crossing the Outer Ring Road. It was amongst the last lakes planned and built by Ibrahim Qutb Shah during his reign between 1550 and 1580 AD.