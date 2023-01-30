Modi govt working solely for corporates

Khammam: CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao on Sunday criticised that Prime Minister Modi's misrule was helping bolster the Adani group which was hit by allegations of financial irregularities.

Briefing the media at the district party office here, the CPI leader said the union government is working solely to benefit the corporate sectors, throwing to the wind the welfare of the poor and downtrodden sections. The BJP government was forcing all government organs and undertakings to benefit Adani and Ambani groups. In the last eight years, it worked only for the prosperity of the rich, helping them to become richer while the poor became the poorer.

He ridiculed the BJP government for lauding Godse who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi. Its party cadres were even trying to construct a temple for him, which showed the mindset of the BJP. He lambasted the efforts at fostering majoritarianism in the country which was a confluence of different religions and cultures.

The CPI Secretary said they were in talks with the BRS for possible electoral alliances in the state. The party was contemplating extending support to the BRS phase-wise. He clarified that the party would not hesitate to pull up the BRS government over any anti-people policies.

CPI leaders Bagam Hemanth Rao, Potu Prasad, Md Moulana and others were present.