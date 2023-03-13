'Modi, KCR hoodwinking people'

Warangal: The BJP-led Central government failed to fulfill its election manifesto even after nine years, Goa former PCC president Girish Chodankar said. He along with Hanumakonda DCC president NainiRajender Reddy took part in the Hath-Se-Hath Jodo Yatra in Warangal West constituency on Sunday.

The Hanumakonda DCC president Naini found fault with the BRS leaders for backing Kavitha blindly as she had done something good for the State or country. "Modi and KCR have been hoodwinking the people and the time has come for the people to tell them a fitting lesson,"Naini said.

Interacting with people, Chodankar said that the Narendra Modi government which claimed that black money will be wiped off with the implementation of demonetisation failed to make any progress as 99.3 per cent of currency was back in the system.

The BJP Government favouredAdanis and Ambanis by privatising Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). While the Congress had worked for the benefit of people by establishing PSUs and developing heritage places, etc., in its six-decade regime, the BJP is on a spree to privatise them, Chodankar said. The UPA government had always kept the prices of essential commodities within the reach of common man, but the BJP made life miserable for them by implementing anti-people policies, he said.

He hit out at the Centre over the increase in the price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders and commercial cylinders and demanded a roll-back of the hike. He said that when Narendra Modi assumed charge, the petrol and diesel prices were at Rs 71.41 and Rs 55.49 per litre. Now, the prices have gone up to Rs 105.41/litre and Rs 96.67/litre, he added. On the other hand, the BRS Government in Telangana diluted all the welfare programmes initiated by the then Congress Government, Chodankar said.

NainiRajender Reddy said that the BRS Government betrayed the people who believed that their lives could change after the formation of Telangana. The BRS people's representatives are more focused on commissions rather than addressing the issues faced by the public, he said.

MLC Kavitha has come up with the Women's Reservation Bill to divert people's attention from the Delhi liquor scam in which she is allegedly involved.

"The KCR government didn't have a single woman Minister in its first term and inducted just two in the second term. Despite this fact, it's ridiculous that Kavitha and BRS leaders talk about quota for women. Kavitha never spoke about the women's reservation bill when she was elected to Lok Sabha," Naini said.

Senior leaders Banka Sarala, Banka Sampath Yadav, Banka Sathish Yadav, Naseem Jahan, Lalitha, B Bhagyalaxmi and Chamundeshwari were among others present.