Modi planning to shut National Herald daily; alleges Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to shut down the historic National Herald English daily as he was scared that the daily would expose all the irregularities committed by the BJP government.

He made these remarks while addressing the party activists protesting in front of Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Basheer Bagh here. The protest was held against the harassment of the party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi by the ED. He made it clear that the Gandhi family did not take a single penny from the National Herald daily and added that the ED had made it clear in the past that no irregularity took place in the financial transactions of the daily before closing the case filed against their party leaders.

He said the issuance of the notices to their party leaders in a closed case was part of the conspiracy of Narendra Modi. He claimed that Modi reopened a case filed in 2008 as he was scared that the Congress party would come into power after the next general elections. Stating that the Gandhi family has sacrificed everything for the unity and integrity of the country, he said that none could do any harm to the Gandhi family.

He said the National Herald daily was relaunched in order to give a befitting reply to the cheap politics of the BJP and added that an investment of Rs 90 crore was made into the daily in order to pay salaries of its employees. He also made it clear that neither National Herald nor Young India organisations would work for profits. Stating that power was not permanent for any leader, Revanth Reddy alleged that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were behaving in a cruel manner.