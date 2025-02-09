  • Menu
Modi stole heart of Delhi says Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy

Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, BJP National Co Incharge Tamil Nadu and Karnataka

BJP National Co-Incharge for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, hailed the party’s victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, calling it a decisive rejection of lies, deceit, and corruption. Speaking over the phone on Saturday, he stated that the people of Delhi have dismantled the “Sheeshmahal” (glass palace) of false promises.

“Delhi has taught such a lesson to those who break promises that it will set an example for those who make false promises to the public across the country. This is the beginning of a new era of development and trust in Delhi,” he said. Expressing his happiness over the BJP’s win, Sudhakar Reddy congratulated the people of Delhi, stating that the results reflect their endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He highlighted that Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ has become the BJP’s guiding principle, shaping the par-ty’s governance approach.

He also accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of misleading the public and running a corrupt government, adding that the electorate has now recognised these falsehoods. He expressed confidence that the people of Delhi will benefit in the days to come, as the BJP continues to serve their interests.

