Modi’s Jagtial meeting today

Hyderabad: All eyes are on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha at Jagtial, his second election meeting in Telangana on Monday. Modi, who had sharpened his attack on the Congress party and BRS during his Nagarkurnool meeting, is expected to further motivate the rank and file to ensure that the saffron party wins in the Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituency besides retaining Nizamabad and Karimnagar.

The Prime Minister will address the public meeting at Githavidyalaya College at 9 AM. The rank and file of the party from the three Parliament segments has been preparing to make the public meeting a grand success.

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind is overseeing the arrangements for the meeting. Aravind appealed to people to attend the meeting and take Modi's message to every house in the three parliament constituencies.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha comes a day after party national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar completed his three-phased Praja Hitha Yatra covering 753 km in 211 villages of 44 mandals covering Karimnagar, Sircilla, Jagtial, Siddipet and Hanmakonda districts.

Speaking to The Hans India, State BJP party leaders said that there was a huge response to Modi's road show at Malkajgiri and Nagarkurnool, and the party which already has considerable strength in Nizamabad and Karimnagar parliament constituencies would further get strengthened with Modi's visit.Given the current situation of the BRS and Congress, their campaign is yet to pick up pace.