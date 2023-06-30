Modi’s TS visit to revitalise BJP

Hyderabad: Aiming to win the ensuing Assembly elections in the state, Telangana BJP is set to intensify its activity from July 8, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a public meeting in Warangal. Modi will lay foundation stone for Kazipet Wagon Overhauling Centre and address a mammoth public meeting on the day. Modi will also lay foundation stone for the Mega Textile Park in Warangal on the same day. The Telangana government has sanctioned adequate lands to both the centrally-sponsored rail and textile projects for which the Centre would invest more than Rs 1,000 crore.

Soon after receiving information from the PMO about Modi's visit to Telangana, the BJP state unit is planning to mobilise huge crowds to make PM’s public meeting a grand success.

On the other hand, the BJP high command has also turned its attention to the growing dissension in the party and is likely to call a meeting of state leaders in Delhi to iron out the differences. BJP national president J P Nadda will be visiting Warangal to review the arrangements.

Modi will also hold a brief meeting with a select party leaders to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana.

It may be mentioned here that state leaders like Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan Rao and AP Jitender Reddy are unhappy for ‘their services are not being used properly’ by the party.

They feel that the high command is giving importance to juniors and the new entrants like Eatala Rajender and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy while ignoring seniors like them.

Raghunandan Rao wants to be included in the national executive in the rejig of party and government at the Centre which is on cards. He said he has been exposing the omissions and commissions of the BRS government, including the scam in Outer Ring Road project. Stating that he too has threat to his life, the Dubbaka MLA says that the Centre, however, has given ‘Y’ category security only to Bandi Sanjay and Eatala.

Meanwhile, Jitender Reddy released a video, which had gone viral on the social media, in which a buffalo is seen being kicked when it refuses to get into a truck and once inside, the door was shut. He feels that it was the situation in the party now.

Hence, the high command feels that this kind of open dissension was against the BJP culture and hence it needs immediate remedial measures.