Mogiligidda should be made as mandal: Cong

Rangareddy: The ranks of the Congress party launched a big agitation to declare Mogiligidda village of Faruqnagar Mandal as a Mandal. A dharna was held under the leadership of Veerlapalli Shankar, the constituency in-charge of the Congress party on Monday. The movement of vehicles was blocked for more than two hours as the villagers along with the workers started a large-scale agitation under the leadership of the Congress party. The police tried to disperse the agitation. The Police personnel led by Shadnagar CI Naveen Kumar tried to take Veerlapalli Shankar into custody.

Tension prevailed after the villagers and Congress workers obstructed the police. Veerlapalli Shankar demanded that Mogiligidda village be declared as mandal. Old tires were burnt on the roads. Due to this, the traffic came to standstill. Veerlapalli Shankar criticised the government for forgetting the development of the village. He also alleged that the TRS is conspiring to create a conflict between the villages of Mogiligidda and Chinchod and create mandal formation problems between the two villages. He warned that if Mogiligidda is not declared as Mandal, they will stage protests on a large scale.

Veerlapalli Shankar also alleged that Mogaligidda, which is a very large gram panchayat in the constituency, is being ignored. He criticized the people's representatives for failing to bring the special nature of Mogaligidda to the attention of the government. Later, Shankar was forcibly detained by the police. Congress leaders Purushottam Reddy, Challa Srikanth Reddy and others were also present.

Similarly on Sunday, Shadnagar BJP incharge Srivardhan Reddy and senior BJP leader K Venkatesh Gupta demanded that Mogaligidda village be declared as mandal center. Farooqnagar Mandal President Venkatesh and BJYM Mandal General Secretary Polemoni Bharat Kumar held a rally in Mogiligidda village of Shadnagar constituency on Sunday to protest against the government's failure to make Mogiligidda village the mandal center.



The BJP leaders warned that if the government fails to recognize Mogiligidda as the center of the mandal and does not respond, the agitation will be intensified. On this occasion BJP in-charge Nelli Srivardhan Reddy said that they will fight till Mogaligidda village is made a mandal.



BJP leaders Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Mohan Singh, Kurmaiah, Shankar Naik, BJP village leaders and others were also present.