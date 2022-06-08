Mohammed Ali Shabbir asks TRS government to enact new law to deal with hate speeches

Hyderabad: Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir demanded the State government to explore the options of enacting a new law to deal with the rising cases of hate speeches.

While speaking to the media, Shabbir expressed serious concern over the increasing instances of hate speeches in Telangana, especially in Hyderabad. He said there should be a separate law to deal with the cases of hate speeches which must ensure immediate arrest and trial in a fast-track court. "Instances of hate speeches are on the rise as appropriate and timely action is not being taken against those making such statements. Some BJP and Sangh Parivar leaders have no respect for the law and they feel that they could easily get away with making derogatory remarks against religion, its practices, teachings and beliefs. For the same reasons, they commit the offence of hurting the religious sentiments of other communities repeatedly. A new law should be enacted to ensure stern punishment for such offenders," he said.

The Congress leader alleged that TRS government was backing the communal elements in Telangana by not taking any action against them. He alleged that the TRS, BJP and MIM have jointly conspired to vitiate the atmosphere in Telangana. "A simple analysis of the recent statements made by BJP, MIM and TRS leaders reveals the pattern adopted by them to boost polarisation. They unleash a series of statements and counter-statements to keep the people distracted from real issues," he said.