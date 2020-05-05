Mohammed Ali Shabbir offers to bear travel cost of migrant workers in Kamareddy dist

Kamareddy: Welcoming the decision taken by Congress President Sonia Gandhi that every Pradesh Congress Committee shall bear the cost for the rail travel of every needy worker and migrant labourer, former minister and ex-Leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir announced that he would bear the travel cost of all migrant workers in Kamareddy district once the railway finalises special trains for them.

Speaking to the media in Kamareddy on Monday, Shabbir Ali said Sonia Gandhi's decision would help lakhs of migrant workers, who were stranded in different parts of the country due to lockdown.

He said the Central government has decided to run special trains, but it should've arranged free transport for all stranded workers, students and tourists. Instead, it is charging exorbitantly from the migrant workers who are jobless since March 22, he pointed out.

He criticised that the BJP government could spent Rs 151 crore to transport crowd for Namaste Trump programme, but it could not spend money for poor migrant workers, who want to return to their homes. Many of them have lost their lives by walking hundreds of kilometres without food, money and medicines. Ill-planned lockdown by BJP Government took away the lives of many innocent and poor migrant workers, he criticised.

Shabbir Ali distributed food and other essential items among auto-drivers in Bhiknur mandal. He demanded that the State government should hasten up the relief measures.

He said the enumeration of losses caused to the crops due to unseasonal rains and hailstorm must be completed at the earliest and all the affected farmers and people should be paid adequate compensation.