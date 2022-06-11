Monkey menace in New Bhoiguda: Telangana High Court asks GHMC to file status report

Hyderabad: The division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, on Friday heard the writ petition filed by Regani Renuka, a retired employee and two others of New Bhoiguda, seeking an appropriate direction to the State government to construct monkey shelters for detention of strays.

The counsel for petitioners informed the court that due to monkey menace the petitioners have erected a grill for safety to the compound, which the GHMC staff dismantled and took away. CJ Sharma, anguished over the attitude and action of the GHMC staff, directed the it to show a permanent solution to the monkey menace faced by the with much hardship. The CJ directed the State government to submit a status report of monkey menace in Hyderabad and Secunderabad and what action has been taken to curtain it. The bench directed the registry to post the hearing after four weeks.



HC directs CBI to de-freeze bank accounts & FD of B Appala Narasamma

Dr Justice G Radha Rani, judge of the high court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to de-freeze the bank accounts and fixed deposits of B Appala Narasamma, mother of B Ramalinga Raju, B. Suryanarayana Raju and B Rama Raju, by directing Karur Vysya Bank Ltd, Jubilee Hills, and Kalyannagar branches, and HDFC Bank Ltd, Banjara Hills branch, to allow them to operate the accounts and FDs.

The writ petition was filed by B Appala Narasamma, wife of the late B Satyanarayana Raju, seeking to direct the respondent i.e., CBI, to de-freeze the bank accounts, FDs and savings bank accounts held in banks for consequential directions. Petitioner's counsel Vinod Kumar Deshpande submitted that the petitioner was mother of Ramalinga Raju, Suryanarayana Raju and Rama Raju. She was about 85 years old. Her husband was a businessman. She opened an account in HDFC, Banjara Hills, in her name. She has FDs in Karur Vysya Bank in Jubilee Hills and Kalyannagar branches. The CBI had registered cases against her sons by showing them as accused in C C No.1,2,3 of 2010.All the accounts of the accused, their family members and relatives were freezed.

The bank account of Appala Narasamma was also freezed by the CBI. After a detailed investigation, the CBI filed a charge-sheet showing a few members as accused. She was not an accused nor the charge-sheet referred to her accounts and FDs connected to the case. The XXI ACMM-cum-Special Sessions Judge, Nampally, had convicted the accused and sentenced them to imprisonment on April 9, 2015.

The counsel informed the court that Appala Narasamma was arraigned as accused before the Special Judge for Economic Offences, Hyderabad in C.C.No.134 of 2014 for insider-trading. The apex court had cleared her name in the proceedings launched by the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for alleged insider-trading.

She was neither a promoter nor a director of Satyam Computers Services Ltd (SCSL) and had lost her husband in 2001. She sold her shares in SCSL on December 12 and 15, 2003 to three group companies, in an off-market sale. As she needed money considering that she had to sustain herself as a widow, though she is a relative of Ramalinga Raju and, therefore, a connected person. Yet, it is obvious that the off-market transactions made in 2003 at a price of around Rs 340 a share did not attract the 1992 regulations as the price of the shares rose sharply only thereafter touching Rs 966.80 in 2006, the counsel submitted.

Justice Radha Rani allowed the petition and directed the CBI to de-freeze the bank accounts and FDs of Appala Narasamma by directing the banks to allow her to operate the accounts and FDs. "Miscellaneous petitions pending, if any, shall stand closed."