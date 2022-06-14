Monsoon enters Telangana, good rains expected

Hyderabad: After a delay of about five days, the south-west monsoon has entered Telangana on Monday. According to a forecast by weather experts, Hyderabad may receive good rains between June 14 and 17.

On Monday, the city recorded a maximum temperature at 36.6 degree Celsius. The monsoons are likely to extend to other parts of Telangana in the next two days, according to IMD officials.

An Yellow alert or 'be alert' warning have been issued to districts including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Suryapet, Warangal, Jangaon, Siddipet and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts.

It may be recalled that heavy rains lashed at isolated places in Mancherial, Bhupalpally, and Kamareddy districts on Sunday. In Karimnagar and Peddapally the sky was covered with thick clouds since Monday morning.