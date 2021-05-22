Monsoon may hit Telangana early

Begumpet: There are indications of the Southwest Monsoon entering the State earlier than the usual date of June 10-12, with it advancing into some parts of South Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands, entire south Andaman Sea and some parts of north Andaman Sea on Friday.

According to the IMD, in view of strengthening of south westerlies in the lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity and persistent cloudiness are indicated.

The IMD bulletin said a cyclonic circulation lies over South-east and the adjoining Central Bay of Bengal.

Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining north Andaman Sea around May 22. It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24. This is expected to once again yield rainfall, as was the case with Cyclone Tauktae.

In view of these weather conditions, the bulletin on Friday warned of thunderstorms with lightning very likely to lash on May 22 isolated places in Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy and Medak, along with 14 districts in the State.

According to the bulletin, rain or thundershowers would occur from May 22 to 25 in Hyderabad towards evening or night. The day temperatures are likely to be 37, 37, 38, 38 degrees Celsius respectively. On May 26 and 27 the forecast is partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain towards evening or night, with day temperatures of 38 degrees Celsius on two days.

During the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday, Medak recorded hightest day temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius. The other temperatures in the State were: Nalgonda 39.5, Adilabad 38.3, Bhadrachalam 38.2, Hanamkonda 38, Ramagundam 37.8, Khammam & Nizamabad 37 each, Mahbubnagar 36, , Hyderabad 34.9, Hakimpet 34.2 and Dundigal 34.1.