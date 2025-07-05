Monsoon showers revitalise RR; 116.9 mm rains recorded

Rangareddy: After a month of intermittent monsoon showers, Rangareddy district has received a total rainfall of 116.9 millimetres as of Friday, surpassing the normal rainfall of 107.8 mm by 8.5 per cent.

According to a report released by the Rangareddy district Collectorate, seven mandals have received excess rainfall, while 18 others have experienced normal showers so far. One mandal was categorised as having deficit rainfall, and another as having scanty rainfall within the district’s total of 27 mandals. On Friday alone, the district recorded 14.5 mm of rainfall. However, the report also noted that no mandal in the district has witnessed showers for more than three consecutive days since the beginning of July. Maheshwaram and Keshampet lead the list of mandals with excess rainfall, both recording 152.5 millimetres as of Friday.

Other mandals that have received over 100 mm of rainfall as of Friday include Nandigama (146.6 mm), Ibrahimpatnam (143.9 mm), Yacharam (141.3 mm), Shabad (140.7 mm), Manchal (140.1 mm), Shamshabad (130.6 mm), Serilingampally (128.9 mm), Farooqnagar (124.2 mm), Moinabad (123.3 mm), Madgul (120.9 mm), Talakondlapalle (119.0 mm), Kothur (117.2 mm), Abdullahpur (115.7 mm), Amangal (114.0 mm), Kandukur (112.5 mm), Shankarpally (109.9 mm), Chowderguda (105.6 mm), Balapur (105.2 mm), and Saroornagar (100.7 mm). Overall, the trend indicates that the district has fared better in terms of rainfall this year compared to the last five years.

Meanwhile, District Collector C Narayan Reddy, IAS, has instructed officials to ensure the timely completion of targets under the ‘Vana Mahotsav’ programme planned for this season. Addressing officials via video conference, Mr Reddy emphasised that the plantation drive under the ‘Vana Mahotsav’ programme should be undertaken on a grand scale across the district. “Saplings should be planted in all government schools, colleges, Primary Health Centres, and other government-affiliated institutions, besides industrial estates and vacant government lands in villages, mandals, and municipalities,” the Collector stated. He urged officials from various departments to collaborate effectively to achieve the target. Mr Reddy also stressed the importance of nurturing the planted saplings, ensuring “proper fencing and timely watering to ensure their growth.” The Collector warned that the entire plantation programme must be executed with a proactive action plan, and any negligence on the part of officials would not be tolerated.