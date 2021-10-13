Monsoon withdraws from parts of Telangana

Hyderabad: The Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from parts of Telangana, the IMD bulletin said on Tuesday. Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of the monsoon from some more parts of the State during next two days. Dry weather prevailed over Telangana during the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the bulletin forecast partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder and lightning on October 13. It said generally cloudy sky with light rain is likely on October 14, 15 and 16.

According to the forecast, partly cloudy sky with haze is likely on October 17 and 18.

The day temperatures from October13 to 18 is likely to be 32,33,32,32,32, 33 and 33 degrees Celsius respectively. The maximum temperature during the last 24 hours was 32.2 degrees Celsius, with relative humidity of 51 per cent at 5:30 p.m.