Moosarambagh bridge closed due to Musi river overflow

With the inflows of the water in the Musi river affecting the Musi river catchment areas, the situation has brought to halt the traffic at Moosarambagh, Jiyaguda bridges and commuters have been asked to take alternative routes. The service road at Rajendranagar has been closed due to flooding. The Himayat Sagar service road will remain shut as a safety precaution during the water release.

After the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) opened the floodgates for twin reservoirs Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar and released water into the downstream area in Musi, the traffic police have restricted the traffic and the Moosarambagh – Amberpet bridge and Jiyaguda road was closed to the commuters as a precautionary measure. Traffic police placed barricades to prevent vehicles from entering the bridge at Moosarambagh and 100 ft road at Jiyaguda and advised the commuters to take alternative routes. Slow-moving traffic was observed at both the stretches. The traffic police and civic body authorities are closely monitoring the water levels in the Musi river.

The officials cautioned the residents in Kishanbagh, Jiyaguda, Puranapul, MGBS, Malakpet, Chaderghat, Moosarambagh and Golnaka along the Musi river about the heavy inflows. With the heavy flow of water into Musi River, floodwaters are gushing over the Manchirevula bridge on the Musi River. As a precautionary measure, authorities have shut down the service road at Rajendranagar and Narsingi ORR (Outer Ring Road). Both entry and exit points to the stretch have been closed, bringing traffic between Manchirevula and Narsingi to a standstill. Meanwhile, with the water flow rising close to the small bridge at Malakpet, the locals are worried. Once the water levels rise and flow from above the bridge, it means houses start to get flooded. People are keeping tabs on the water level.