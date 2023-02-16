More modern facilities in Nizamabad soon

Nizamabad: Nizamabad (Urban) MLA Ganesh Bigala said that more modern facilities will soon be available to the people of Nizamabad city. The along with District Collector Rajeevgandhi Hanumanthu, City Mayor Dandu Neetu Kiran and Additional Collector Chitra Mishra inspected the ongoing development works in various parts of the district center on Wednesday.

He visited the newly constructed IT hub near the integrated district office complex (New Collectorate) and inquired about the progress of the work from the officials and the contractor. He ordered that the works which reached the final stage should be carried out expeditiously and completed on a war footing. It is advised to divide the work according to the respective departments and work with sincerity so that there is no delay in the works.

Later, the MLA and Collector inspected the works of Dubba Vaikuntha Dham, the new building complex of the city government, Khalil Wadi, Ahmadibazar integrated veg-non-veg market yards, Kotagalli, Qilla, Arsapalli Vaikuntha Dhams, Raghunatha Cheruvu mini tank bund works. As the funds are available, the concerned officials and contractors have been advised to take up the works expeditiously and complete them within the stipulated time. He said that all the works should be completed within the next month and a half. It is suggested to take measures to ensure a pleasant environment with greenery everywhere. The engineering officials were directed to take all precautions so that no small work is left pending by the inauguration ceremony and to carry out armed supervision to ensure that the work is carried out with quality.

On this occasion, Urban MLA Ganesh Bigala said that the development works being carried out in the city at the cost of crores of rupees will be completed by the end of March or April, and arrangements are being made to hold the inauguration ceremony at the hands of the State IT and Municipal Administration Minister K. Tarakarama Rao. He said that after the completion of the above works, facilities with advanced facilities will be available to the people of the city. He stated that the mission of the government is to constantly be among the people and provide them with the fruits of development. They were accompanied by officials of various departments and local public representatives.