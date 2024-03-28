More police officials allegedly involved in phone tapping case

Hyderabad: As many as 15 police officials are allegedly involved in the illegal phone tapping case. The probing agency found five inspectors and a group of retired police officials who helped D Praneeth Rao, a suspended deputy superintendent of police in the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB), in the phone tapping of opposition leaders.

According to the officials probing the matter, Praneeth Rao operates a large room with a group of police officials, including retired officials. Meanwhile, Ravi Pal, a technical advisor to the SIB, is currently being questioned in relation to the case. “He was associated with this team in terms of providing technology and is being questioned,” said an official.

It appears that charges have been registered against Ravi Pal for importing the equipment from Israel. They reportedly recorded conversations without proper authorisation from the Central government. However, an investigating team found that no permission was obtained from the Central government for importing the devices.

Following the arrest of Additional DCP of CSW Thirupathanna and Additional SP N Bhujanga Rao, former chief of Telangana’s SIB T Prabhakar Rao served summons for questioning in relation to the phone tapping case. “Prabhakar Rao is currently not in India. He is undergoing cancer treatment in the United States. An investigation is underway, and he will be issued a notice for questioning as required,” said a senior official.

Praneeth was allegedly involved in phone tapping, surveillance of opposition leaders, dismantling and destroying data on 42 hard drives, and replacing them with new ones.

He was booked under Sections 409, 427, 201, and 120 (B) of the IPC, and cases were also registered under the Prevention of Destruction of Public Records Act (PDPP Act), 1984, and the Information Technology Act (ITA).