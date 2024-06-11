More skeletons tumble out of sheep scam closet as ACB arrests 2 babus

Hyderabad: The ACB officials conducting an ongoing investigation into the alleged 'sheep distribution scam’ have found misappropriation of about Rs 700 crore, following the latest arrests on Monday.

Two key officials, including former Animal Husbandry MD Ramchander Naik and OSD of former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Kalyan, were taken into custody by ACB sleuths on Monday, as part of an ongoing investigation into the ‘Sheep Distribution scam’, allegedly during the previous BRS government. Both officials were sent to judicial remand for three days following permission from the court.

The ACB officials, as part of the probe, have already identified several accused, and about 10 of them were arrested, while two others got immunity from getting arrested following a court order. The officials also secured some more key evidence in this regard. Meanwhile, the contractor involved in the scheme remains at large. The probe is underway, and more details are awaited.

Soon after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took charge, the ACB officials are also carrying out operations in different departments. The ACB has also discovered an alleged sheep distribution scam in the State during previous government rule. According to the reports, the ACB has arrested multiple officials until now over irregularities in sheep distribution, a flagship scheme by the previous BRS government.

The ACB officials are probing the scam and have uncovered disturbing facts about the scheme, which was said to have started with the intention of benefiting underprivileged sheep-rearing communities. “The arrested officials violated all the instructions issued for the procurement of sheep and deliberately involved private persons or brokers in the procurement process.

With a mollified intention, they deliberately gave instructions to all district joint directors/DVAHOs of the Animal Husbandry Department to facilitate misappropriation of government money by private persons,” said officials in a statement.